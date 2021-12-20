Lady Raiders cough up 23 turnovers in 65-50 loss to Ole Miss

Texas Tech forward Taylah Thomas (24) during an NCAA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Katy, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).

LAKE WORTH, Florida — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to Ole Miss 65-50 Monday in their West Palm Invitational opener.

Texas Tech was sloppy in the defeat, committing 23 turnovers.

Ole Miss guard Angel Baker was productive off the bench for the Lady Rebels, scoring a game-high 24 points. Ella Tofaeono paced the Lady Raiders with 11 points.

Vivian Gray, Texas Tech’s leading scorer on the season, did not play in the game.

Lady Raider forward Taylah Thomas scored the game’s first basket and they held the lead until mid-way through the second quarter, when Ole Miss used a 10-0 run to go ahead.

Texas Tech plays in Florida again Tuesday against No. 21 LSU.