MANHATTAN, Kan. – Bre’Amber Scott and Jasmine Shavers combined to score 63 points to lead Texas Tech to an 85-65 win over Kansas State Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

Scott scored a career-high 37 points, including 17 from the free throw line, and pulled down 11 rebounds to record her third double-double of the season.

Shavers also had a career night with 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting and grabbed four rebounds.

The victory is the largest Big 12 road win for the Lady Raiders since 2011 and the first victory in Manhattan since 2015.,

The Lady Raiders (14-4, 2-3 Big 12) return home to host Texas at 7 p.m. Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena.