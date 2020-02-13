Lady Raiders cruise to 89-72 win over Kansas

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech opened the game on a 16-0 run and never looked back on its way to an 89-72 win against Kansas Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

Five different Lady Raiders scored points in the first quarterback before the Jayhawks put a point on the board.

Lexi Gordon and Andrayah Adams both led the team with 19 points a piece.

Brittany Brewer added 18 points and moved into 13th on the program’s all-time scoring list surpassing Kirsta Kirkland.

Texas Tech (15-7, 4-7) travels to West Virginia to face the Mountaineers at 4 p.m. Saturday in Morgantown.