Lady Raiders’ Dec. 10 game vs. Mizzou canceled due to COVID-19

Red Raider Nation

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Image by Jason Davis

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lady Raiders’ home game against the University of Missouri scheduled for December 10 has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases within Missouri’s program.

Mizzou announced Monday that the game was off.

Per Texas Tech, “a rundown of ticketing options” will be offered to people who had tickets to the game, which would’ve been played at United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech also said it is looking to schedule a replacement game.

So far, the Lady Raiders are 2-0 in their first season under head coach Krista Gerlich.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar