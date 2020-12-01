Lady Raiders’ Dec. 10 game vs. Mizzou canceled due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lady Raiders’ home game against the University of Missouri scheduled for December 10 has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases within Missouri’s program.

Mizzou announced Monday that the game was off.

Per Texas Tech, “a rundown of ticketing options” will be offered to people who had tickets to the game, which would’ve been played at United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech also said it is looking to schedule a replacement game.

So far, the Lady Raiders are 2-0 in their first season under head coach Krista Gerlich.