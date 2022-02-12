STILLWATER, Oklahoma — The Texas Tech women’s basketball team lost its seventh straight game Saturday 62-58 to Oklahoma State.

Texas Tech dropped to 9-14 on the season and 2-10 in Big 12 play with the loss.

Of those seven losses, five were by a margin of fewer than 10 points. Saturday’s game was close as well. Texas Tech trailed by one point with 1:08 remaining, but OSU’s Lauren Fields made a 3-pointer and Texas Tech turned the ball over on its next possession.

Vivian Gray was the Lady Raiders’ high scorer with 10 points. Taylah Thomas contributed a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Texas Tech is next in action Wednesday at Oklahoma.