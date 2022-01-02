Lady Raiders drop Big 12 opener to Oklahoma 97-91

Texas Tech forward Bryn Gerlich (10) during an NCAA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Katy, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders opened Big 12 play with a loss Sunday, falling 97-91 to Oklahoma.

The Sooners’ offense was in sync all afternoon. They made 46.6 percent of their field goals and 13 3-pointers. Madi Williams led the team in scoring with 24 points.

Oklahoma came out of the gate hot, scoring 29 points in the first quarter to take a 12-point lead. Texas Tech cut that deficit to five points at halftime with a strong second quarter,

Coming out of halftime, Oklahoma took over. The Sooners began the third quarter on a 22-2 run, increasing their lead to 25 points.

The Lady Raiders did rally late in the fourth quarter to trim a 20-point lead to six, but it proved to be too little, too late.

Texas Tech got leading-scorer Vivian Gray back after she missed the previous two games. Gray scored 21 points and had nine rebounds Sunday.

Senior forward Taylah Thomas led the team in scoring with 25 points. She also grabbed nine rebounds.

Texas Tech will next travel to Austin to face Texas Wednesday.