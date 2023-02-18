LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell in triple-overtime, 92-80, to Oklahoma State Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena.

“That was a heartbreaker,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “We’ve been asking our kids to empty the tank all year, and they did that tonight. We couldn’t have asked them to play any harder. They played their hearts out. They did as much as they could. I hate that they couldn’t get it done.

On senior day, Texas Tech received 58 of its 80 points from seniors Bre’Amber Scott, Katie Ferrell, and Bryn Gerlich. Battling through an early injury, Scott scored 18 of her game-high 30 in the final three sessions.

Ferrell scored 11 of her 15 in the first half. Both players finished with a double-double as Scott grabbed a game-high 11 boards while Ferrell recorded 10 for her first double-double in a Lady Raider uniform.

Gerlich scored seven of her 13 points in the three extra sessions.

“They have been instrumental, and they are the livelihood of our program, to be honest,” Gerlich said. “They’re all transfers. They chose to come to Texas Tech knowing that we were rebuilding.”

The Lady Raiders shot just 4-of-18 from three.

For the Cowgirls, guard Naomie Alnatas scored 28 points while guard Lexy Keys dropped 16 points, 11 of which came in the three OT sessions.

Texas Tech (16-11, 4-10 Big 12) plays its penultimate home game of the regular season at 7 p.m. Wednesday when West Virginia comes to United Supermarkets Arena.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communication Department contributed to this report.)