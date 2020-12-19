Lady Raiders erase 16-point deficit to take down TCU

LUBBOCK, Texas – Following a blowout loss against Baylor in their conference opener, Krista Gerlich and company were able to overcome a 16-point first quarter deficit to pick up a 78-72 bounce back win over TCU.

Without Chrislyn Carr, who entered the transfer portal on Thursday, three Lady Raiders shouldered the offensive load and finished with double digit points. Lexi Gordon led the team with a season high 24 points. Vivian Gray chipped in with 15 points, and Alexis Tucker added 12.

Gerlich’s team also got 18 points from its bench, led by Naje Murray who not only had nine points but also added seven rebounds as well.

Gray also showed her all-around game on Saturday, as she led the team in both rebounds (10) and assists (5).

The game against the Horned Frogs marked the final Big 12 game for Texas Tech in 2020. The Lady Raiders will next be in action on December 21, when they host Southern at 1:00 p.m.