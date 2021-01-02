Lady Raiders fall at Oklahoma State 75-48

STILLWATER, Oklahoma — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders lost at Oklahoma State 75-48 Saturday, completing OSU’s sweep of the Texas Tech basketball programs.

It was a “revenge game” for Bryn Gerlich and Vivian Gray, who transferred to Texas Tech from Oklahoma State. But both players struggled shooting it.

Gerlich went 1-8 from the field, and despite posting a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double, Gray made just five of 18 shots.

Lexi Gordon did not help the team’s efficiency, shooting just 4-20. As a team, the Lady Raiders shot 29.1 percent from the field and an ugly 11-46 from inside the 3-point arc.

Texas Tech had no answer for OSU’s Ja’Mee Asberry, who paced the team with 28 points and made all six of her 3-pointers.

The Lady Raiders are back in action Wednesday when they host Oklahoma.