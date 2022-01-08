Lady Raiders fall at the buzzer to Oklahoma State 57-55

Texas Tech forward Taylah Thomas (24) during an NCAA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Katy, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders lost to Oklahoma State 57-55 Saturday night.

Texas Tech was coming off its biggest win of the season, a 74-61 victory over No. 9 Texas on Wednesday, but was unable to recapture that magic Saturday.

Texas Tech’s offense struggled to score, shooting just 42.3 percent from the field and turning it over 19 times. Star forward Vivian Gray was held to nine points on 4-15 shooting.

Lexy Hightower led the team with 16 points. She made four 3-pointers, including a shot that cut TTU’s deficit to 54-52 with 40 seconds left.

OSU’s Lexy Keys followed that with a 3-pointer of her own. After another Hightower 3-ball and a Cowgirl turnover, Texas Tech had a last-second shot to tie the game but Taylah Thomas was blocked.

The Lady Raiders are now 8-6 overall and 1-2 in Big 12 play. Their next game is Wednesday at West Virginia.