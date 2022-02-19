LUBBOCK, Texas — Looking to string back-to-back wins together for the first time in Big 12 play, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders lost a late lead Saturday, falling to Kansas 71-68.

Lady Raider guard Vivian Gray converted a 3-point play to give her team a 68-67 lead with 34 seconds remaining in the game, but Kansas’ Holly Kersgieter scored the deciding points 10 seconds later.

Gray led the team with 25 points, her fifth-straight game scoring at least 20, but made just eight of 25 shots.

The Lady Raiders shot the 3-pointer well — making 10 of 24 — but were outscored 32-14 in the paint.

Texas Tech will remain at home Wednesday to take on West Virginia.