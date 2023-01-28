LUBBOCK, Texas — Despite a large crowd in attendance for the 30th anniversary of the 1993 National Championship team, The Lady Raiders were unable to overcome Baylor in a 79 to 59 loss.

Baylor found most of their success in the paint, scoring 36 points down under while 2 Lady Bears would finish with double-digit rebounding figures in Caitlin Bickle and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs. As for the Lady Raiders, Bre’Amber Scott once again led the way with 22 points.

Up next, Texas Tech hits the road for a meeting with Oklahoma State. That game tips off at 6:30 in Stillwater next Wednesday.