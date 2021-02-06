Lady Raiders fall to Iowa State 92-73

Red Raider Nation

by: Red Raider Nation

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Athletics)

AMES, Iowa — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to 9-10 overall and 4-9 in Big 12 play with a 92-73 loss to Iowa State Saturday.

Vivian Gray and Lexi Gordon both scored the ball well. Gray led the team with 26 points, while Gordon chipped in 23.

After entering the fourth quarter down by 24 points, the Lady Raiders made a run to cut it to 15. However, the Cyclones regained control, keeping Texas Tech at arm’s length.

Iowa State put forth a commanding effort on the glass, out-rebounding Texas Tech by 13.

The road forward gets no easier for the Lady Raiders. They play No. 8 Baylor on Wednesday next.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar