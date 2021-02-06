Lady Raiders fall to Iowa State 92-73

AMES, Iowa — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to 9-10 overall and 4-9 in Big 12 play with a 92-73 loss to Iowa State Saturday.

Vivian Gray and Lexi Gordon both scored the ball well. Gray led the team with 26 points, while Gordon chipped in 23.

After entering the fourth quarter down by 24 points, the Lady Raiders made a run to cut it to 15. However, the Cyclones regained control, keeping Texas Tech at arm’s length.

Iowa State put forth a commanding effort on the glass, out-rebounding Texas Tech by 13.

The road forward gets no easier for the Lady Raiders. They play No. 8 Baylor on Wednesday next.