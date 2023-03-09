KANSAS CITY, MO- The Texas Tech Lady Raiders fall 79 to 69 to the Kansas State Wildcats in the first round of the 2023 Big 12 Women’s tournament.

Sophomore guard Rhyle McKinney would start the scoring off for the Lady Raiders with a big three-pointer to put them up 3-0 in the first two minutes of the game. McKinney leads the team shooting over 42 percent from beyond the arch.

The Lady Raiders would lead 11-8 after the first quarter. Tech would come out hot defensively forcing the Wildcats to turn it over five times in the first 10 minutes.

Tech would trail 27-26 at halftime. Freshman Bailey Maupin would lead the Lady Raiders with 9 including a big three-point basket with forty seconds prior to half to cut the deficient to one.

The Wildcats would come out the gates strong in the third quarter shooting 10 of 16 and making 3 of 8 from deep after missing their first eleven. They would have an eight-point lead (50-42) heading into the final 10 minutes of play.

Senior Guard Bre’Amber Scott would finish with 27 points and 10 rebounds on the night. The Senior surpassed the 1,000-point mark with a three-point bucket with 4:52 left in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 2 to help the Lady Raiders go on an 18-9 run.

The Wildcats would get some insurance from Brylee Glenn who knocked it down from deep to give the Wildcats an 8-point lead and capitalize on that momentum until the end of the game.

Kansas State will play top-seeded Texas tomorrow in the quarterfinals. Tip-off is slated for 1:30 p.m. Central on ESPNU/ESPN+.

The Lady Raiders now await to hear about the possibility of post-season opportunities in the WNIT.