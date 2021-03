Texas Tech’s Vivian Gray shoots during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders lost to Kansas State 75-65 in their first game of the Big 12 Tournament Thursday.

Kansas State held Texas Tech to 35.2 percent shooting. Vivian Gray shot just 5-15 and turned the ball over six times. Lexi Gordon led the team with 19 points.

Krista Gerlich’s first season at Texas Tech is likely over. The Lady Raiders finished with a 10-15 record.