NORMAN, Okla. – Texas Tech couldn’t keep pace with No. 15 Oklahoma in Wednesday’s 84-57 loss at Lloyd Noble Center.

The Lady Raiders managed just 13 made field goals through the first three quarters and just one 3-pointer through the first 30 minutes.

“OU obviously played a fantastic game tonight,” Lady Raider head coach Krista Gerlich said. “From the tip, they were the better team. They came out and threw the first punch, which got us on our heels. We didn’t have an answer for them all night.”

Freshman Bailey Maupin led the way with 15 points in just under 24 minutes, while guard Bre’Amber Scott added 12 points. Byrn Gerlich was the third Lady Raider in double figures scoring 10.

Oklahoma scored the game’s first 12 points to enjoy a 26-13 lead after 10 minutes. The Sooners won all four quarters Wednesday and received 23 points and 11 rebounds from guard Aubrey Joens. Joens made five of OU’s 11 triples on the night.

“We didn’t attack the way we needed to from the get-go,” Gerlich said. “And they did. The entire night they kept their foot on the gas pedal, and it was hard for us to recover.”

The Lady Raiders (16-10, 4-9 Big 12) for a two-game homestand starting with Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)