AMES, Iowa – Texas Tech’s road struggles in conference play continued in Saturday’s 76-52 loss to No. 23 Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum.

The Lady Raiders dropped their sixth straight Big 12 road game to close out the regular season.

Texas Tech built an early 9-2 lead but Iowa State ended the first quarter on a 14-4 run and never looked back. The Cyclones outscored the Lady Raiders 47-21 over the next two quarters.

Freshman Bailey Maupin scored a team-high ten points in 28 minutes. Bre’Amber Scott and Jazmaine Lewis added eight points each.

The Lady Raiders (18-13, 6-12 Big 12) open the Big 12 Conference Championships against Kansas State at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.