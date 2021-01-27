Lady Raiders fall to No. 24 West Virginia, 73-53

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Lady Raider’s dropped its game against No. 24 West Virginia on Wednesday, 73-53, at United Supermarkets Arena

Vivian Gray recorded her second-straight double-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds, a pair of assists, two steals and a block on the night.

Lexi Gordon added 11 points and eight rebounds while Maka Jackson pulled down a career-high eight rebounds in the loss.

The Lady Raiders (8-8, 3-7) return to action this weekend when they head to Austin for a showdown against Texas. The Lady Raiders and Longhorns will tip off at 7 p.m. on the Longhorn Network.