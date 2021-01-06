Lady Raiders fall to Oklahoma, 75-74

LUBBOCK, Texas — Krista Gerlich’s Lady Raiders couldn’t hold off a hot-shooting Oklahoma late in Tuesday’s 75-74 loss at United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday night.

Texas Tech extended its lead to nine points with just under six minutes remaining but the Sooners answered by hitting their last six field goals including three from behind the arch.

Taylor Robertson was 7-for-10 from three-point range with her final three putting Oklahoma up 73-70 with 37 seconds remaining.

The Lady Raiders (6-4, 1-3) would regain the lead on a Maka Jackson layup with under 20 seconds to go.

After a pair of Oklahoma free throws, Vivian Gray had one last chance to win it but the last second shot came up short.

Gray finished with 24 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. Lexi Gordon added 22 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Gordon scored 18 of her 22 points in the second half to help spark the Tech comeback.

Texas Tech returns to action against Iowa State at 3 p.m. Sunday at United Supermarkets Arena. The game will be on ESPNU.