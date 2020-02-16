Lady Raiders fall to West Virginia 67-60

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — The Lady Raiders lost to West Virginia 67-60 Saturday, falling to 15-8 on the season and 4-8 in conference play.

Texas Tech shot the ball poorly, with percentages of 33.8 from the field and 24.1 percent from 3-point range.

Andrayah Adams led the team in points with 15. Brittany Brewer had a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds, but shot just 5-16.

Texas Tech trailed by as few as two points in the fourth quarter, but went scoreless for four minutes down the stretch, allowing West Virginia to pull away.

Next, the Lady Raiders take on No. 2 Baylor at home. That game is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.