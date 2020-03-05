Lady Raiders fall to West Virginia on Senior Night

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell in a close contest to West Virginia by a 71-69 final in their final home game of the 2019-20 season.

Final from Lubbock.



Brewer finishes with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 6 blocks, but the Lady Raiders fall short to the Mountaineers.



🔴#M2M | #WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/JwDZLdZLEw — Lady Raider WBB (@LadyRaiderWBB) March 5, 2020

The game also marked the final one at home for senior Brittany Brewer, who will be remembered as one of the best players in program history. She had 21 points and 14 rebounds on her senior night.

With the loss, Texas Tech falls to 17-11 overall and 6-11 in Big 12 play on the season. The Lady Raiders sit in seventh place in the conference standings with one more game left in the regular season.

They will wrap up their regular season on Saturday at 1:00 pm when Tech travels to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners.