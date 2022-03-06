WACO, Texas — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders lost their final game of the regular season 82-57 Sunday at No. 5 Baylor.

Baylor star NaLyssa Smith dominated the contest. She had 35 points and 13 rebounds.

Texas Tech’s star, Vivian Gray, did not have it as easy. Gray made three of the 17 shots she attempted and grabbed just one rebound. Bryn Gerlich led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 12 points.

The Lady Bears controlled the game from start to finish. They outscored Texas Tech 23-10 in the first quarter and did not trail at any point of the contest.

Texas Tech finished its regular season with an 11-18 record and a 4-14 record in Big 12 play. It will play Oklahoma State in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament Thursday at 5:30 p.m.