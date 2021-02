NORMAN, Oklahoma — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders’ game at Oklahoma is the latest casualty of winter storm sweeping through Texas this week.

The Lady Raiders announced Monday that the game would be postponed. It had been set for Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. in Norman.

๐Ÿšจ๐†๐€๐Œ๐„ ๐”๐๐ƒ๐€๐“๐„๐Ÿšจ



Due to inclement weather, Wednesday's game at Oklahoma has been postponed. More information on a rescheduled date will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/aXS2XnU8Zr — Lady Raider Basketball (@LadyRaiderWBB) February 15, 2021

The Texas Tech men’s team had its game set for Tuesday against TCU postponed.

The Lady Raiders’ next scheduled game is Saturday against Kansas at United Supermarkets Arena.