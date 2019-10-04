Lady Raiders hold first practice

LUBBOCK, Texas — The second season of the Marlene Stollings era starting up with the first official practice of the 2019-20 season on Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena.

The team returns three players from last year’s roster including senior Brittany Brewer, who helped Team USA win silver at the Pan American games during the summer.

Big 12 Freshman of the Year Chrislyn Carr also returns. She was also an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection and averaged 18 points per game to lead the nation’s freshmen.

Junior Sydney Goodson rounds out the returners from a year ago. As a sophomore, Goodson started 26 of 31 games and averaging 10.8 points per game.

Juniors Lexi Gordon and Andrayah Adams are among the several new faces on the roster. Both were on the roster last season, but had to sit out due to NCAA transfer rules. Gordon came to Texas Tech from UConn.

Stollings alos welcomes junior college transfers Maka Jackson, Jo’Nah Johnson and Emma Villas-Gomis and California freshmen Nailah Dillard and Alexis Tucker.

Fans are invited to get their first look at the Lady Raiders at 5:30 p.m. Friday at United Supermarkets Arena, as the team hosts its annual Tip-off Event. The event is free and open to the public and will included free food and a post practice autograph session.

The Lady Raiders open the season against Sam Houston State on Nov. 14.

