Lady Raiders improve to 2-0 in Krista Gerlich era with win over Houston Baptist

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders improved to 2-0 on their season Saturday, beating Houston Baptist 68-51.

Oklahoma State transfer Vivian Gray led the way for the Lady Raiders again with her second 24-point game. She added nine rebounds and four assists.

Bryn Gerlich scored her first three buckets as a Lady Raider and chipped in on the defensive end with two steals and three blocks.

The Lady Raiders shined overall on defense, holding the Huskies to 32.8 percent shooting from the field and forcing 19 turnovers.

Next, Gerlich has her first road test with the team as it travels to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt. That game tips off at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.