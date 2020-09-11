Lady Raiders land Oklahoma State grad transfer Vivian Gray

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lady Raiders head coach Krista Gerlich added another piece to the Lady Raider roster Friday.

According to multiple sources, Oklahoma State graduate transfer Vivian Gray is now part of the Lady Raider program pending approval from compliance.

During the 2019-2020 season, Gray finished second in the Big 12 Conference in scoring with 19.3 points per game, third in free-throw percentage (84.1 percent) and fifth in assist-turnover ratio (1.7).

The 6-foot-1 forward was also named to the Naismith Award Watch List, a unanimous All-Big 12 selection for the second year in a row and a Big 12 Player of the Week.

In Lubbock last season, Gray put up 20 points, six assists and seven rebounds in a loss to the Lady Raiders.

She joins Bryn Gerlich as the second player to transfer from Oklahoma State in the last month.

Gray will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.