Oklahoma guard Tatum Veitenheimer (32) during an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Oklahoma women’s basketball player Tatum Veitenheimer will transfer to Texas Tech, she announced on social media Monday.

Veitenheimer played three seasons for the Sooners. She averaged 4.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in the 2020-21 season.

The 5-foot-8 guard played her high school ball at Windthorst, where she was a four-time all-state selection by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.