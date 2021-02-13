Lady Raiders land transfer Bre’Amber Scott

Mississippi State guard Bre’amber Scott drives to the hoop against Arkansas defender Jailyn Mason during an NCAA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Bre’Amber Scott, who has played college basketball at Mississippi State and Arkansas-Little Rock, is now transferring to Texas Tech, she announced Saturday.

Scott was averaging 18 points per game for the Trojans before opting out of the season in January.and electing to transfer. She poured in a season-high 28 points against Vanderbilt.

Arkansas-Little Rock is the same school that Chris Beard coached at before he came to Texas Tech.

Before going to Little Rock, Scott played at Mississippi State from 2017-2019. She averaged 7.1 points per game in the 2018-19 season.

There has not been an official announcement regarding Scott’s eligibility, but given that she’s played three seasons of college basketball over four years, she figures to be eligible immediately.