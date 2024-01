LUBBOCK, Texas— The 13-3 Texas Tech Lady Raiders will be traveling to Stillwater to play the 9-5 Oklahoma State Cowgirls on January 10, at 6:30 p.m.

The Lady Raiders boast the better record, but both the Cowgirls and the Lady Raiders are tied in conference play at 2-1.

The Lady Raiders are coming off a win against the Kansas Jayhawks 73-64, where Jasmine Shavers turned up the heat with 25 points and 9 rebounds.

The game can be watched on ESPN Plus.