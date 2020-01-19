Lady Raiders lose at Kansas 67-50

LAWRENCE, Kansas — The Lady Raiders lost to Kansas 67-50 on Saturday, falling to 1-4 in Big 12 play after their perfect non-conference start.

The Lady Raiders struggled shooting the ball. No player shot better than 50 percent and the team shot just 29.6 percent. Texas Tech also committed 20 turnovers, led by Chrislyn Carr’s eight.

Lexi Gordon led the team in scoring with 12, and Britney Brewer grabbed as many rebounds.

The win was Kansas’ first in Big 12 play. Like the Lady Raiders, the Jayhawks were undefeated in non-conference.

Next, the Lady Raiders return home for a game against Oklahoma. That will be played Wednesday night.