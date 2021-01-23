Lady Raiders lose fourth quarter lead in 61-53 loss to TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders came up short in their quest for a third straight win Saturday against TCU, blowing a fourth quarter lead in a 61-53 loss.

The Lady Raiders could not overcome a cold shooting afternoon from Lexi Gordon. She made just five of 20 shots and missed her first eight 3-point attempts.

Vivian Gray led the team in scoring and rebounding with a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double. She also had five assists and three blocks.

Texas Tech struggled offensively, but played solid defense on TCU. The Horned Frogs shot just 34.9 percent from the field and turned it over 14 times.

The Lady Raiders led for a majority of the game, but the Horned Frogs hung around and eventually stole the game in the fourth quarter.

They held Texas Tech scoreless in the final four minutes of the second quarter, whittling TTU’s 24-11 lead down to four points at the break.

Aja Holmes gave TCU its first lead of the game on a 3-pointer with 4:50 remaining in the game. Two possessions later, she made another one.

TCU’s Michelle Berry and Lauren Heard carried much of the team’s scoring load. They combined for 37 points, and both had double-doubles. Heard scored five points in 23 seconds to help close Texas Tech out late.

Next, the Lady Raiders will return to Lubbock for a game against West Virginia Wednesday night.