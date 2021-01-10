Lady Raiders lose to Iowa State 99-72

This story is courtesy of Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Lady Raider basketball team fell, 99-72, to Iowa State on Sunday afternoon at United Supermarkets Arena.



HOW IT HAPPENED

Once again, the Lady Raiders were led by Vivian Gray and Lexi Gordon in scoring, as both seniors scored 23 on the night. In addition to her 23 points, Gray recorded eight rebounds and a career high four blocked shots. Gordon posted her fifth 20-point game in her last six appearances, to go along with a pair of rebounds and a steal.



Bryn Gerlich posted a season high nine points on the night along with five rebounds and two assists. Najé Murray led the team in assists with three, along with four points and seven rebounds.



Tech only had 11 turnovers on the night—its fewest in five games—and held the Big 12’s leading scorer Ashley Joens to 11 points—her lowest output in Big 12 play and second-lowest this season—but couldn’t keep up with a three-point barrage from the Cyclones, who hit 19 on the night.



Iowa State got out to a 9-0 run to open the game and while the Lady Raiders were able to go on a number of scattered runs to chip away at the Cyclone lead including a strong offensive third quarter, the team couldn’t claw back into it in the second half.



UP NEXT

Tech will hit the road again on Wednesday to face West Virginia in Morgantown at 6 p.m. CT.

This story is courtesy of Texas Tech athletics.