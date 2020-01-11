1  of  2
LPD and LFR release names of killed and injured first responders Lubbock firefighter, police officer killed while working crash on Interstate 27

Lady Raiders lose to Kansas State 76-72

Photo courtesy of Nexstar Media Group

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lady Raiders (12-2, 1-2 Big 12) suffered the second loss of their season Saturday, losing 76-72 to Kansas State.

Brittany Brewer led the way for Texas Tech, scoring 17 points and grabbing 17 rebounds. Alexis Tucker added 16 points and Boogie Johnson finished with 11 assists.

The game was close throughout, as Chrislyn Carr made a 3-pointer with 3:46 left to tie it. After two Kansas State scores, Lexi Gordon made a 3 to cut Texas Tech’s deficit to one, but the Lady Raiders could not complete the comeback.

Next, the Lady Raiders play at Texas. That game is at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

