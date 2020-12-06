Lady Raiders lose to Rice 81-62

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders dropped a game 81-62 to Rice Saturday evening.

With the loss, Texas Tech fell to 2-1 on the season.

Lexi Gordon led the team in points with 21. She made four 3-pointers and grabbed four rebounds.

Rice took control of the game early, starting the contest with a 13-2 run. Texas Tech eventually cut the lead to three points in the second quarter, but made just one shot in the last three minutes of the first half and trailed by 12 at halftime.

The next game on the Lady Raiders’ schedule is at Baylor on December 14.