Lady Raiders lose to Texas 81-66

The Lady Raiders played a tight game against Texas Sunday, but the Longhorns ultimately pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 81-66 victory.
With the loss, the team falls to 14-7 overall and 3-7 in Big 12 play.
The game was the annual Play4Kay game, in which the Lady Raiders wear pink uniforms for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
The Lady Raiders played a strong first quarter, getting up on the Longhorns early. Chrislyn Carr punctuated the quarter by banking in a shot from just inside the half-court line, giving Texas Tech a 22-16 lead.
It was a balanced scoring effort for the Lady Raiders in the first half. One player didn’t dominate the ball, as it moved around until a player got an open shot.
The Longhorns made a run to cut their deficit to one point before halftime, scoring easy layups after two Boogie Johnson turnovers in the final minute.
Texas went on a 10-0 run in the third quarter. The Lady Raiders did not get good looks on their offensive possessions, and the Longhorns pushed the ball in transition for easy baskets.
Brittney Brewer was her usual forceful self in the post, and she kept the Lady Raiders in the game. The team wasn’t getting the same open mid-range shots it got in the first half, so they dumped it to Brewer, who backed down Longhorn centers for easy looks inside. She was responsible for seven straight Lady Raider points in the third quarter. She finished the game with 23 points and 12 rebounds.
While Brewer scored in bunches, the Longhorns matched her on offense. They dominated the glass, out-rebounding the Lady Raiders 13-2 in the third quarter, and tipped in several layups. Sug Sutton nailed a long two at the buzzer to give Texas a 63-58 lead at the end of the quarter.
The fourth quarter featured more of the same. Texas Tech could not match Texas’ scoring, missing good looks as their deficit grew.
Three-point shooting was a major issue for the Lady Raiders, as they went just 7-24 from behind the arc.
Next, the Lady Raiders clash with Kansas at home Wednesday night.