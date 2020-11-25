Lady Raiders open Gerlich era with 89-56 win

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Lady Raider basketball team picked up its first win of the Krista Gerlich era with a 89-56 win at United Supermarkets Arena.

Five Lady Raiders scored in double figures led by grad transfer Vivian Gray, who finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists in her Lady Raider debut.

Alexis Tucker and Lexi Gordon added 18 points apiece, while Chrislyn Carr scored 15 points and freshman forward Khyla Wade-Warren record 10 points in her first college game.



The Lady Raiders shot 50 percent (33-of-66), and held the Vaqueros to 23-of-62 shooting (37 percent).

Texas Tech will return to United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday at 2 p.m. when they host Houston Baptist.