Lady Raiders open season with 99-57 win

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lady Raider basketball used a strong second half to top Sam Houston State, 99-57, in Thursday’s season opener at United Supermarkets Arena.

After trailing by as many as nine points, Texas Tech ended the second quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 42-40 lead into halftime.

The Lady Raiders continued the run in the second half scoring the first 14 points of the third quarter to extend the lead to 16 points.

Texas Tech was led by a couple of new faces in the win. Junior college transfer Jo’Nah Johnson and freshman Alexis Tucker both scored a game-high 23 points. Tucker also added 13 rebounds for her first career double-double.

The Lady Raiders will host Florida A&M on Monday night at 6 p.m.