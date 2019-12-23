Lady Raiders receive vote in AP Poll

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lady Raiders are getting some recognition for their flawless start, receiving one vote in this week’s Associated Press poll.

Texas Tech is coming off a 3-0 week in which it beat Prairie View A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Louisiana-Monroe. Each win came by a wide margin, as the Lady Raiders won by 34, 26 and 45 points respectively.

Win the wins, the team is 10-0 on the season.

Forward Brittany Brewer made history against Louisiana-Monroe, tying an NCAA record with 16 blocks and recording a triple-double, the eighth in program history.

Texas-San Antonio will come to United Supermarkets Arena on Sunday for a final non-conference game before Big 12 play begins.

