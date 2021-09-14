Lady Raiders release 2021-22 nonconference schedule

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech women’s basketball program has released its nonconference schedule for the 2021-22 season, head coach Krista Gerlich announced Tuesday.

The schedule features six games played at United Supermarkets Arena, appearances at the Van Chancellor Classic and West Palm Invitational, and a neutral-site game held on the campus of West Texas A&M.

The Lady Raiders will open the 2021-22 season on Nov. 11 with a showdown against Southeastern Louisiana that will tip off a four-game homestand in which Tech will also host Weber State (Nov. 16), Lamar (Nov. 19), Texas State (Nov. 22).

Following their opening homestand of the year, the Lady Raiders will head south to Katy, Texas to compete at the Van Chancellor Classic. Scheduled for Nov. 26-28, Texas Tech will match up with Ball State, Old Dominion and New Mexico.

Tech will open up its December slate at home on Dec. 2, when Georgia comes to town to face off in an SEC/Big 12 Challenge game. The game will also serve as the team’s annual Education Day game.

The Lady Raiders will head up I-27 to Canyon on Dec. 12 to play UNLV in a neutral-site game. The game will be played at West Texas A&M’s First United Bank Center.

Two more SEC opponents await when the team travels to Florida for the West Palm Invitational held at Palm Beach State College. Tech will face Ole Miss on Dec. 20 before a date with LSU on Dec. 21.

Finally, the Lady Raiders will wrap up the nonconference schedule on Dec. 29 against Incarnate Word at United Supermarkets Arena.

The team’s Big 12 schedule will be released at a later date.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 campaign are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased over the phone at (806) 742-8324 or online at TexasTech.com.

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.