Lady Raiders remain undefeated with win over UAPB

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lady Raiders won again Friday, beating Arkansas Pine Bluff 81-55 and improving to a perfect 9-0 on the season.

UAPB got off to a 12-6 lead to start the game, but Texas Tech went on a 10-0 run to take the lead. The Lady Raiders continued their strong play throughout the half, going into halftime with a 44-31 advantage.

Texas Tech played even better in the third quarter, outscoring UAPB by 12 points and building an insurmountable lead.

Alexis Tucker was the star of the game for Texas Tech, turning in an outstanding all-around effort. She scored 20 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished six assists and stole the ball seven times.

The Lady Raiders will look to stay perfect on Sunday, as Louisiana-Monroe comes to Lubbock for matinee. The game tips at 1 p.m.