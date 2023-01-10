LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Krista Gerlich issued a statement regarding the obscene hand gesture by Bre’Amber Scott toward the crowd in Saturday’s game at TCU in Fort Worth.

“Our program is disappointed with the behavior exhibited by Bre’Amber Scott during the fourth quarter of our win at TCU,” Gerlich said. “While we understand the emotions of high-intensity competition, there are no grounds for Bre’s poor decision to perform an inappropriate gesture towards the crowd as she exited the court. Her actions were in direct conflict with the values and standards that we hold our student-athletes, coaches, and staff to here at Texas Tech. We are working with Bre to ensure this is a learning experience moving forward.”

Scott, who made the hand gestere after being ejected in the final minutes of the Lady Raiders’ win over the Horned Frogs, issued this apology.

“I would like to apologize to my teammates, our coaching staff, our fans, and our administration for my actions at the end of Saturday’s game,” Scott said. “This action took away from a great team victory on the road in front of so many of our fans. Coach Gerlich and her staff stress the importance of winning with ‘pride, passion, and purpose,’ and my actions last weekend do not represent the core values of our program. I look forward to learning from this experience as we move forward as a team with our season.”

Scott leads the Lady Raiders in scoring and rebounding with 14 points and 6.2 rebounds a game.

The Lady Raiders (13-3, 1-2 Big 12) host No. 19 Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena.