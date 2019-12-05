Lady Raiders roll to 84-48 win over Ole Miss

LUBBOCK, Texas — Four Lady Raiders scored in double figures to help Texas Tech top Ole Miss, 84-48, in the Big 12/SEC Challenge Wednesday night at United Supermarkets Arena.

With the win, Texas Tech moved to 6-0 for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

Brittany Brewer scores a team-high 22 points to go along with 13 rebounds. It’s her fifth double double of the season.

Sophomore Chrislyn Carr and freshman Alexis Tucker both scored 17 points. Tucker also added a career-high 15 rebounds for her second double-double of her career. Sidney Goodson adds 14 points.

The Lady Raiders opened the game on a 14-2 run and never looked back. The defense turned 19 Ole Miss turnovers into 25 points and wad dominant on the boards as well. Texas Tech pulled down 50 rebounds, outrebounding the Rebels by 18.



Marlene Stollings’ team returns to action on Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. against Houston Baptist.