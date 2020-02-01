Lady Raiders set Big 12 record for 3-pointers, beat Oklahoma State 109-79

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech women’s basketball exploded for 109 points and 20 3-pointers Saturday, topping Oklahoma State 109-79.

The Lady Raiders set two impressive records in the victory. The 20 3-pointers marked a Big 12 record, and the 109 points were the most that the program has scored in Big 12 play.

Andrayah Adams led the team with eight 3-pointers. Brittany Brewer dominated as well, leading the team with 26 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Brewer usually dominates inside, but stepped out to hit two 3-pointers in the victory.

Chrislyn Carr distributed the ball effectively, posting 13 assists to go along with three 3-pointers and 17 points.

Sydney Goodson was the third Lady Raider to post a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Texas Tech actually trailed early, losing by six points at the conclusion of the first quarter. The Lady Raiders then put 37 points in the second quarter and held the Cowboys to 10. A 3-pointer by Brewer at the buzzer gave them a 21-point lead going into halftime.

The Lady Raiders shot 64.5 percent from beyond the arc on the game, making 20 of 31 shots.

The win improved their record to 14-5 on the season and 3-5 in Big 12 play. Their next game will be Wednesday night at Kansas State.