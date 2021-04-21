Lady Raiders sign Ella Tofaeono

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Lady Raider basketball head coach Krista Gerlich announced the signing of transfer center Ella Tofaeono on Wednesday. Tofaeono played last season at Texas A&M.



“We are thrilled to add Ella to our Lady Raider program,” Gerlich said. “She brings size and strength to our post game, and a tremendous winning mentality. She is physical, smart, and highly skilled. Ella has been a part of two highly successful programs at A&M and Midland College and is hungry to make an immediate impact in elevating our program back to NCAA Tournament status. She is an amazing young woman who Lady Raider Nation will fall in love with, and will be an incredible ambassador for Texas Tech.”



Tofaeono appeared in 16 games for the Aggies this season, leading the team in field goal percentage with a .750 clip from the floor. The Sydney, Australia native helped the Aggies to a 25-3 overall record and a 13-1 mark in SEC play, as well as an appearance in the Sweet 16. Averaging 4.0 minutes per game, Tofaeono recorded 1.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest as a junior.



Prior to her time in College Station, Tofaeono spent three years at Midland College where she ranked among the top rebounders nationally on the junior college level, leading the Lady Chaps to a 21-8 overall record and a third-place finish in the WJCAC in 2019-20.



After redshirting the 2018-19 season due to injury, she averaged 10.6 boards per game as a sophomore, which ranked No. 12 among JUCO players nationally. She also scored 14.6 points per game on 60 percent shooting. Tofaeono hauled in plenty of honors as she was named to the NJCAA All-American Third Team, First Team All-WJCAC, and NJCAA All-Region V Team to complete her JUCO career.



As a freshman in 2017-18, Tofaeono averaged 11.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game on the way to earning First-Team All-WJCAC and WJCAC Freshman of the Year honors. She also earned a spot on the NJCAA All-Region V Team.



Tofaeono joins an impressive list of newcomers that will join the Lady Raiders, including transfers Bre’Amber Scott (Little Rock), Lexy Hightower (West Texas A&M), Taylah Thomas (Arkansas) and Rhyle McKinney (SMU), as well as incoming freshmen Chantae Embry, Lana Wenger and Saga Ukkonen.

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)