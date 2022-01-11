Lady Raiders sign former ESPNW top-100 guard Jasmine Shavers

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech women’s basketball team announced Tuesday that it officially added transfer guard Jasmine Shavers.

Shavers was rated the No. 55 prospect in the country by ESPNW out of high school and signed with Mississippi State.

On November 8, a day before the Bulldogs’ season-opener, she announced her intention to transfer. Mississippi State’s coach, Nikki McCray-Penson, had stepped down from her a position less than a month earlier.

Shavers committed to Texas Tech November 26.

“Jasmine is a really great pickup for us because she can really score the basketball at all three levels,” Krista Gerlich said. “She has a soft touch on her shot and has great range. I just really like her motor. She can really get to the rim or she can pull up from 15-feet and hit the jumper off the bounce. And obviously she can shoot the three. We want to continue to add athletic guards that can defend and create turnovers for us. She’s going to be really exciting to watch.”

Shavers is a Texas native and attended Mesquite Horn High School. She played for the Lady Drive Nation AAU team where she was coached by former Dallas Mavericks star Jason Terry.