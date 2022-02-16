NORMAN, Oklahoma — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders’ losing streak is mercifully over.

Texas Tech beat Oklahoma 97-87 Wednesday, snapping a seven-game losing streak.

Vivian Gray led the way for Texas Tech with 35 points and seven rebounds. Gray has scored at least 20 points in her last four games.

Taylah Thomas, who is coming on strong as the season winds down, posted an 22-point, 13-rebound double-double.

The Lady Raiders controlled the glass, out-rebounding OU 41-32. They also outscored the Sooners 19-2 on points off turnovers.

The Lady Raiders will return home Saturday for a clash against Kansas.