Lady Raiders stay perfect with 83-57 victory over Texas State

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech freshman Khadija Faye scored a career-high 22 points on a 9-for-9 shooting performance to help lead the Lady Raiders to an 83-57 non-conference win over Texas State on Monday at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Tech (4-0) closed out a four-game home stand to begin its season with four players scoring in double figures in the 26-point win while the Bobcats (2-2) had a two-game winning streak end. The Lady Raiders led 38-33 at halftime before outscoring Texas State by a 29-15 margin in the fourth quarter to run away with the victory in front of 4,066 fans in attendance.

Taylah Thomas recorded a double-double with 13 rebounds and 10 points in the win, while freshman Rhyle McKinney finished the game with 15 points where she was 3-for-5 on 3-pointers. Lexy Hightower went for 13 with three 3-pointers of her own and Chantae Embry added eight points and four rebounds in the win. Thomas’ double-double was her first this season and the sixth in her career, while her 13 rebounds is a season-high but below her impressive 21 rebounds when she played for Arkansas. McKinney, who was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week earlier in the day, added three assists to her 15 points and Hightower finished with nine rebounds to fall one shy of a double-double.

Faye had a previous career-high of 20 points against Kansas State last season at home where she was 9-for-12 form the field. She had seven points against Lamar in last Saturday’s overtime victory for her previous season-high before dropping 22 on the Bobcats where she added five rebounds. Faye was averaging just 4.7 points per game coming into the game.

Tech led 54-42 going into the fourth quarter after going on a 10-2 run to expand a five-point halftime lead and would put no doubt in the outcome by scoring 29 points on 11-for-16 shooting with five 3-pointers in the final 10 minutes. McKinney scored nine of her 15 points in the four quarter by going 3-for-3 on 3-pointers and Hightower had eight points in the quarter with two 3-pointers. Faye had six in the quarter before fouling out to end her career night. Tech finished the game shooting 10-for-11 from the free-throw line and was 7-for-16 on 3-pointers.

The Lady Raiders had a 51-28 rebounding advantage and limited the Bobcats to just 28 percent shooting on the night. Tech’s bench finished the night outscoring the Bobcat bench by a 34-12 margin.

The Lady Raiders owned a 38-33 lead at halftime with Faye scoring 14 points on 6-for-6 shooting, while Embry had six and Gerlich five. Tech led by as many as 11 in the opening half with McKinney hitting a jumper to push the lead to 36-25 with 3:23 remaining until the break. The Bobcats would fight back though, hitting a pair of layups and then getting a 3-pointer from Bennett with three seconds remaining to make it a five-point game after 20 minutes of play. Tech finished the first half shooting 16-for-35 (45.7 percent) but were only 2-for-6 on 3-pointers with Hightower and Gerlich hitting one each. The Bobcats were held to only 32.4 percent shooting and were 3-for-12 on 3-pointers with Bowie hitting two. Bennett’s 3-pointer in the final seconds was her first shot of the half.

Tech had a 20-13 lead after the first period with Faye already at seven points on 3-for-3 shooting. Tofaeono added four and Hightower hit one 3-pointer go give her three points after the opening 10 minutes of the game. The Lady Raiders were 8-for-20 shooting in the first period with one 3-pointer, while the Bobcats were limited to 4-for-17 (24 percent) shooting during that time. Bowie led Texas State with six first-period points with a pair of 3-pointers.

The Lady Raiders return to action this weekend with three games at the Van Chancellor Classic in Katy, Texas. Tech opens the event against Ball State at 4 p.m. on Friday before playing Old Dominion at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and closing it out against New Mexico at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Merrell Center. The team returns home to host Georgia for the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. for Education Day.

