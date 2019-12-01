Lady Raiders stay perfect with road win at San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Texas Tech women’s basketball is 5-0 on the season after a 64-60 win over San Diego Saturday night.

Brittany Brewer led Texas Tech in points with 16 and Andrayah Adams chipped in four 3-pointers off the bench in the victory.

The Lady Raiders led for most of the game, but almost let it slip away at the end. Up by three with 36 seconds left, Chrislyn Carr turned the ball over. San Diego just needed a 3-pointer to tie the game up, but didn’t get a shot off. Carr then iced it with a free throw.

Next, the Lady Raiders return to Lubbock for a home game against Ole Miss. That tips off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.