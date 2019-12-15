Lady Raiders stay perfect with win over Houston Baptist

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech women’s basketball improved to 7-0 on the season with a 59-51 win over Houston Baptist Sunday afternoon.

The win didn’t come in the same blowout fashion as the Lady Raiders’ victory against Ole Miss, as Houston Baptist kept the contest close throughout. Texas Tech led 32-25 at halftime, but the Huskies battled back to tie it at 37 in the third quarter.

The Lady Raiders sealed the win with defense, holding Houston Baptist scoreless for a four minute stretch in the fourth quarter. During that stretch, four points from Alexis Tucker and a Chrislyn Carr 3-pointer turned Texas Tech’s three-point lead into 10.

Tucker led the way for Texas Tech with 16 points and nine rebounds. Brittany Brewer did not have her best scoring night, but grabbed nine rebounds and blocked five shots.

Texas Tech’s homestand continues Tuesday at noon with a game against Prairie View A&M.