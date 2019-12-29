Lady Raiders stay undefeated with dominant win over UTSA

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lady Raiders trounced Texas-San Antonio 115-58 Sunday afternoon, maintaining their perfect record heading into Big 12 play.

The Lady Raiders doubled UTSA’s score late in the game, getting up big early and continuing to extend their lead as the game went on.

They wasted no time in getting out to a big lead, using an 18-3 run in the first quarter to go up by 18 points. Texas Tech was methodical in the halfcourt and punished UTSA in transition, scoring in bunches all night.

Seemingly every player on the team played well. The Lady Raiders shot the ball well, played fluid defense and made heady passes for easy inside looks.

Brittany Brewer followed up her record-breaking triple double with another impressive performance, scoring 22 points and recording seven blocks.

Chrislyn Carr was a force to be reckoned with in the backcourt, playing tight on-ball defense and knocking down three first quarter 3-pointers.

While Brewer and Carr shined, the win was really a team effort. The Lady Raiders made 23 of 39 shots in the first half. Lexi Gordon provided a punch off the bench, scoring a team-high 31 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

While the Lady Raiders have been flawless so far, they have played a relatively easy schedule: the main reason for their absence from the AP Top 25.

That schedule will get harder soon: Big 12 play is coming up next as 7-3 Iowa State will come to United Supermarkets Arena Friday.